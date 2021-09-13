Queensbury woman charged after crash

QUEENSBURY — A Queensbury woman is facing driving while ability impaired charges following a crash on Friday.

State police said Lauren Potter, 31, was traveling west on Quaker Road at about 5:21 p.m. in her 2013 Hyundai, when she attempted to make a lane change. She pulled into the path of a 2017 Harley Davidson motorcycle being driven by 32-year-old Glens Falls resident Jamar Henriquez.

Henriquez struck the rear of her vehicle and was thrown from his motorcycle, according to police. He was taken to Glens Falls Hospital for treatment of a leg injury.

The trooper could smell the odor of alcohol on Potter’s breath and observed that she was impaired in the roadside sobriety tests, police said.

She was taken to the Queensbury state police station, where she provided a breath sample with a blood alcohol concentration of 0.07%, police reported.

Potter was charged with misdemeanor counts of driving while ability impaired by drugs and alcohol and operating a motor vehicle impaired by alcohol and drugs.

Police did not state what drug Potter had allegedly used.

She was released and is due in Queensbury Town Court on Sept. 27.

