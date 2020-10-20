Queensbury woman arrested for allegedly driving drunk in construction zone

MALTA — State police arrested a Queensbury woman on Thursday after an accident in a construction zone.

Police said Kelsey A. Irving, 29, changed lanes while traveling in a construction zone on the Northway in the town of Malta just before 2 a.m. She collided with the rear of a stopped paving truck.

Troopers detected the odor of an alcoholic beverage while interviewing Irving. She was transported to Saratoga Hospital for non-life threatening injuries. No one else was injured during the collision, according to police.

She provided a blood sample at Saratoga Hospital and was charged with felony driving while intoxicated-second offense and misdemeanor reckless driving.

She is due in Malta Town Court on Nov. 18 at 9 a.m.