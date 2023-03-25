LAKE GEORGE — A Queensbury woman has admitted to selling methamphetamine.

Sara Seymour, 41, pleaded guilty in Warren County Court on Wednesday to felony fifth-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance.

Seymour was arrested in December following a joint investigation conducted by the Warren and Saratoga County sheriff's offices, Seymour sold methamphetamine to a police informant on two separate occasions during a controlled drug buy operation.

Seymour also had bench warrants out of Queensbury and Lake George town courts for failing to appear on felony charges of identity theft and grand larceny on at least four different court dates.

Seymour will be sentenced a later date.