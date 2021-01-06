Queensbury woman admits to heroin possession

QUEENSBURY — A Queensbury woman has admitted to possessing heroin.

Shannon A. Murphy, 28, of Regency Park Apartments, pleaded guilty on Dec. 23 in Warren County Court to third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance. She was arrested back in March after an investigation that she was selling heroin in the local area.

She was arrested again in May after police found thousands of used hypodermic needles in her apartment. Police had arrived at the complex to find Murphy attempted to gain access to the apartment unit. There was a broken window and open door at the scene.

Police found the apartment to be unfit for occupancy.

Murphy is scheduled to be sentenced on Feb. 10.

