Queensbury woman accused of violating protection order, damaging property

QUEENSBURY — A Queensbury woman was arrested on Monday after police said she violated an order of protection and damaged property at the victim’s home.

Tamara M. Cross, 22, is accused of damaging a door and a window screen. She left the scene but was found a short time later. Police said she was combative and resisted arrest but eventually was taken into custody.

Cross was charged with felony counts of aggravated family offense and first-degree criminal contempt as well as misdemeanors of criminal mischief, obstructing governmental administration and resisting arrest.

She was arraigned in Warren County Centralized Arraignment Court and released under the supervision of probation. She is due back in Queensbury Town Court on July 12.

