Queensbury woman accused of slashing truck with knife

QUEENSBURY — The woman who has been feuding with another person in a Queensbury mobile home park has been arrested in an unrelated domestic incident.

Josie Sabo, 24, of 39 Gregwood Circle in Forest Park, allegedly damaged a person’s truck by using a knife to make a 4-foot gouge in the vehicle’s paint, police said.

Sabo was charged with felony third-degree criminal mischief. She is due back in Queensbury Town Court at Dec. 14 at 9 a.m.

Another resident of Forest Park, Richard Lucivero, has accused Sabo of uttering racial slurs. She has denied those claims.

Lucivero spray-painted slurs on his residence at 61 Gregwood Circle to draw attention to the racism his family claims they have faced in the mobile home community.

Lucivero is in the process of being evicted from the home, which formerly belonged to his mother before being sold to the mobile home park owners.

