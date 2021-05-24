Queensbury stabbing suspect remains in jail

QUEENSBURY — A Hudson Falls man remains in jail after police said he stabbed a man on Saturday.

The incident took place just after midnight. State police were called to a Queensbury residence for a report of an assault. When they arrived, troopers determined the victim had been involved in a dispute with a man who was later identified as 34-year-old Matthew N. Clifford.

Clifford is accused of stabbing the victim multiple times, police reported.

He has been charged with first-degree assault and third-degree criminal mischief. He was arraigned in Warren County Centralized Arraignment Court. Bail was set at $25,000 cash or $50,000 bond. Clifford remains in jail.

He is due to appear in Queensbury Town Court on June 1 at 9:30 a.m.

