Queensbury sex offender sentenced to 2 to 6 years in prison for failing to register

QUEENSBURY — A Queensbury man with a lengthy criminal record was sentenced in Washington County Court on Oct. 6 to 2 to 6 years in state prison for failing to register as a sex offender for a second time.

Adam J. Rouse, 37, had previously been convicted for failure to register in 2017. He served just over two years after being convicted in 2008 for felony first-degree attempted sexual abuse, according to the state inmate database.

Rouse also was sentenced in 2020 in Washington County Court to 2 ½ years in state prison for selling Suboxone in Hudson Falls during a police investigation. In addition, he was sentenced in Saratoga County Court to 3 years in state prison for using another person’s information to open up a credit account and make purchases.