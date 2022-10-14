 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Queensbury sex offender sentenced to 2 to 6 years in prison for failing to register

  • 0

QUEENSBURY — A Queensbury man with a lengthy criminal record was sentenced in Washington County Court on Oct. 6 to 2 to 6 years in state prison for failing to register as a sex offender for a second time.

Adam J. Rouse, 37, had previously been convicted for failure to register in 2017. He served just over two years after being convicted in 2008 for felony first-degree attempted sexual abuse, according to the state inmate database.

Rouse also was sentenced in 2020 in Washington County Court to 2 ½ years in state prison for selling Suboxone in Hudson Falls during a police investigation. In addition, he was sentenced in Saratoga County Court to 3 years in state prison for using another person’s information to open up a credit account and make purchases.

Adam Rouse

Rouse
0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

This Ukrainian 6-month-old has only ever known life in a bomb shelter

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News