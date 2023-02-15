QUEENSBURY — A 75-year-old man was arrested Friday after police said he stole over $500 worth of merchandise over the course of three months.

At about 6:15 a.m. Friday, state troopers responded a report of a larceny in progress at one of the Queensbury Walmarts. The alleged thief was identified as Stephen K. Stedman, 75, of Queensbury. With the assistance of Walmart’s Loss Prevention Department, the investigation determined that Stedman had stolen items from the location on 20 additional occasions beginning in December 2022.

Stedman was transported to the state police station in Queensbury for processing. He was charged with 21 misdemeanor counts of petit larceny. Stedman was issued an appearance ticket returnable to the Queensbury Town Court on Feb. 20.