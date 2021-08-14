Queensbury man sentenced to up to 4 years in prison for driving drunk, crashing car

QUEENSBURY — A Queensbury man was sentenced on Wednesday to up to 4 years in prison for driving drunk and leading police on a chase that ended when he crashed his vehicle.

Jeffrey Pitman, 27, was arrested on April 18 after an incident that began on Main Street in Queensbury.

A Warren County sheriff’s patrol officer attempted to stop Pitman for vehicle and traffic violations. Pitman did not pull over and led police on a brief chase.

He crashed his vehicle into the Adirondack Car Wash on South Western Avenue. Pitman then exited the vehicle and fled, but was caught after a brief foot chase into the Hannaford parking lot, according to police.

Pitman had been arrested earlier that month for striking and choking a female victim with whom he was acquainted on April 1. The victim had confronted him because she said Pitman took a 2016 Kia Sedona minivan from a relative at the address on Centennial Drive where Pitman and the female victim were residing.

Pitman had pleaded guilty in Warren County Court to felony counts of DWI, grand larceny and criminal mischief and misdemeanor resisting arrest.

He was sentenced to 1 1/3 to 4 years in prison on each count, all to run concurrently. His license was also revoked.

