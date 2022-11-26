Queensbury man sentenced to 3 1/2 years in prison for selling crack cocaine

QUEENSBURY — A Queensbury man was sentenced to 3 ½ years in prison for selling crack cocaine.

William J. Miner, 54, admitted in Warren County Court on Nov. 16 to violating his probation from a previous drug conviction. Miner was arrested in March following an investigation by the Warren County Sheriff’s Office Narcotics Enforcement Unit. Miner sold the drug multiple times to an undercover officer.

Miner was also arrested last December following a traffic stop on River Street in Queensbury. He and the driver of the vehicle had 12 grams of crack cocaine in his possession.

Miner was charged with three felony counts of third-degree criminal sale of a controlled substance and one felony count of fourth-degree conspiracy.

At the time of his arrest Miner was on probation. He was sentenced in March 2020 to 5 years of probation after police seized large amounts of cocaine and methamphetamine from him. He had two previous felony convictions.