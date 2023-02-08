QUEENSBURY — A Queensbury man was sentenced to 25 years to life in prison for repeatedly raping a child younger than 11.

Jose Omar Agular Gomez was convicted of felony counts of predatory sexual assault against a child and first-degree sexual abuse and misdemeanor endangering the welfare of a child after a week-long trial last October in Warren County Court.

Judge Robert Smith on Thursday handed down the maximum possible sentence for the charges, according to Warren County District Attorney Jason Carusone.

“Today, in the Warren County Courtroom, the voice of an innocent child was heard loud and clear,” Carusone said in a news release. “This sentence sends a clear message that these heinous acts will not be tolerated. Now this predator will account for his crimes and this sentence serves to protect the victim and the community.”

Carusone said previously that the victim testified at trial and the account was thoroughly supported by DNA and medical evidence.

He thanked the people involved in the outcome. The case was prosecuted by Warren County Assistant District Attorney Benjamin Smith with Assistant District Attorney Connor Smith serving as second chair.

Manon Affinito, director of the Warren County Crime Victims Assistance Program, worked closely to assist the victim and their family.

Carusone also thanked the representatives of the New York State Police, Warren/Washington County Child Advocacy Center and Glens Falls Hospital for their efforts in the case.

Gomez is also being held in custody by a U.S. Immigration & Customs Enforcement detainer.