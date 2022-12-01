Queensbury man sentenced to 2 years in prison for pointing gun at patrol officer

QUEENSBURY — A Queensbury man was sentenced on Wednesday to 2 years in prison for pointing a gun at a Warren County sheriff’s patrol officer in March.

Kenneth E. Graham, 65, was arrested on March 7 after an incident at the Warren County Municipal Center.

Patrol Officer Dana Leonardo was at the fuel pumps in her patrol vehicle. She was completing paperwork before the end of her shift, when Graham approached her in an agitated state.

Leonardo exited her vehicle to speak with Graham further, at which point he reached into his pants pocket and pulled out a handgun and pointed it toward Leonardo. Police said Leonardo was able to defuse the situation and Graham was taken into custody without any further incident or injuries.

In addition to the gun, Graham also possessed a knife and metal knuckles.

Graham had been charged with felony counts of menacing a police officer and third-degree criminal possession of a weapon, as well as misdemeanors of fourth-degree criminal possession of a weapon and third-degree criminal tampering.

He pleaded guilty in Warren County Court on Nov. 4 to one count of menacing a police officer in satisfaction of the charges.

Graham also must serve 3 years of post-release supervision.