Queensbury man sentenced to 10 years in prison for sexually assaulting children

QUEENSBURY — A Queensbury man was sentenced in Warren County Court on Wednesday to 10 years in prison for sexually assaulting multiple children.

Brian A. Combs, 34, was arrested in May after an investigation by state police. He sexually assaulted two children under the age of 13 on multiple occasions and had sexual contact with a child under the age of 11, police said.

Combs knew the victims.

Combs pleaded guilty to the charges in October.

He also was sentenced to 10 years of post-release supervision. He also must register as a sex offender and provide a sample of his DNA for the state database.