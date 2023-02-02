QUEENSBURY — A Queensbury man was sentenced in Warren County Court on Wednesday to 1 ½ to 3 years in prison for violating an order of protection on multiple occasions.

David J. Hayes, 32, was arrested in July after police said he violation the stay away order on different dates.

He was charged with felony counts of first-degree criminal contempt and aggravated family offense.

Hayes has a previous conviction for criminal contempt within the past five years.

Hayes pleaded guilty to aggravated family offense in satisfaction of the charges.

The sentence will run concurrently to one for a conviction out of Saratoga County Court.