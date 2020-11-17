Queensbury man says he wrote racial slurs on home to highlight racism his family faces

“We have a person that is not authorized to live in the home in question,” he said in a statement. “The person does not own the home, nor are they a leaseholder. In addition, this person is disruptive to our staff, other residents and the police department. For the safety and well-being of our staff and residents, this unauthorized person is prohibited from living in the community and we have taken the necessary legal steps to resolve the situation.”

Sabo was charged with trespassing and harassment and appeared in Queensbury Town Court on Tuesday.

Sabo denied using racial slurs and said she is the victim of harassment from Lucivero and Smith.

“I was scared to even go to work. I was scared to live here, because I was getting death threats consistently. I grew up getting racist slurs thrown at me. People thought I was Mexican. They called me 'Jose.' I would never do that to another family and to be accused of doing it to children. I’m a mom before I’m anything in this world and I would never go after a child.”

She said her daughter, who is autistic, has been called "retarded" by Lucivero and Smith and her 10-year-old son does not even want to leave the house.

“He doesn’t like the screaming that they constantly do at us,” she said of her son.