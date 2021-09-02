 Skip to main content
Queensbury man receives probation for DWI
QUEENSBURY — A Queensbury man was sentenced to 5 years of probation for driving while intoxicated.

Anthony K. Devita, 26, was arrested in Lake George on the Northway on May 3 after police stopped his 2015 Nissan Altima driving 94 mph on the Northway in Lake George, court documents showed.

Devita was driving without an ignition interlock device, which was required because of a previous DWI conviction.

Devita was also fined $1,600 and his license was revoked.

