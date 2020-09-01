 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Queensbury man receives 5 years of probation for crack cocaine sales
0 comments

Queensbury man receives 5 years of probation for crack cocaine sales

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

QUEENSBURY — A Queensbury man has been sentenced to 5 years of probation after admitting to selling crack cocaine.

Tanner Adams, 26, pleaded guilty in Warren County Court to two counts of third-degree criminal sale of a controlled substance.

Tanner Adams

Adams

Adams must also pay $275 in restitution.

He was arrested in July 2018 by Glens Falls Police for selling the drug on two occasions.

State Police and the Warren County and Washington County sheriff’s offices assisted in the investigation.

0 comments

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News