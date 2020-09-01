Queensbury man receives 5 years of probation for crack cocaine sales

QUEENSBURY — A Queensbury man has been sentenced to 5 years of probation after admitting to selling crack cocaine.

Tanner Adams, 26, pleaded guilty in Warren County Court to two counts of third-degree criminal sale of a controlled substance.

Adams must also pay $275 in restitution.

He was arrested in July 2018 by Glens Falls Police for selling the drug on two occasions.

State Police and the Warren County and Washington County sheriff’s offices assisted in the investigation.