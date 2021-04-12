Queensbury man receives 1 1/2 years in prison for sexual contact with two children

QUEENSBURY — A Queensbury man was sentenced to 1½ years in prison after admitting to having sexual contact with two children under the age of 11.

Edwin D. Lagon, 60, pleaded guilty in Warren County Court on Wednesday to two counts of felony first-degree attempted sexual abuse.

Lagon was arrested by the Warren County Sheriff’s Office on Nov. 24 following an investigation into sexual abuse. Lagon knew the victims and had sexual contact with the two children on multiple occasions, according to police.

Lagon also was sentenced by Judge Rob Smith to 10 years of post-release supervision and must stay away from the victims.

