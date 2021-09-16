Queensbury man receives 1 1/2 to 3 years in prison for violating protection order

FORT EDWARD — A Queensbury man has been sentenced to 1 1/2 to 3 years in prison for violating an order of protection.

Gary Carpenter, 33, pleaded guilty in Washington County Court on Aug. 6 to felony aggravated family offense. Carpenter was pulled over by state police April 24 on Route 4 for a series of traffic infractions.

When troopers spoke with Carpenter and his passenger, they learned the passenger had a stay-away order of protection against Carpenter.

Washington County Court Judge Kelly McKeighan also imposed an 8-year order of protection during Carpenter's sentencing on Sept. 10.

Michael Goot covers politics, crime and courts, Warren County, education and business. Reach him at 518-742-3320 or mgoot@poststar.com.

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.