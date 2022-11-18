Queensbury man pleads guilty to aggravated family offense

QUEENSBURY — A Queensbury man has admitted to violating an order of protection.

Kenneth Thorp, 42, pleaded guilty in Warren County Court on Nov. 9 to felony aggravated offense.

This stemmed from an incident on Jan. 7. State police were called to a residence in Queensbury in response to a domestic dispute. Police said the victim was attempting to leave their residence when Thorp arrived, violating an existing order of protection.

Thorp pulled up next to the individual and began punching their vehicle. A child was in the victim's vehicle at the time of the incident. Police said he fled the scene before they arrived, but continued to violate the order of protection by calling and messaging the victim after he left.

Thorp is scheduled to be sentenced on Nov. 30.