Queensbury man pleads guilty in child sexual assault case

QUEENSBURY — A Queensbury man admitted on Wednesday to sexually assaulting multiple children that occurred in May.

Brian A. Combs, 33, pleaded guilty to one felony count of course of sexual conduct against a child in the first degree, before Warren County Judge Robert Smith, according to a news release from District Attorney Jason Carusone.

After an investigation by the state police, Combs was accused of sexually assaulting two children under the age of 13 on multiple occasions and for having sexual contact with a child under the age of 11, police said.

At the time, police said Combs knew the victims.

As a result of Wednesday's guilty plea, Combs agreed to serve 10 years in a state correctional facility, serve an additional 10 years of post-release supervision when he is released, register as a sex offender and provide a sample of his DNA for the New York State database, the press release said.

Sentencing is scheduled for Nov. 16 in Warren County Court.

"The victims showed true bravery by coming forward to law enforcement and standing firm through the course of the prosecution. Their resolve and the State Police investigation helped our office hold the defendant accountable and protect the community from this sexual predator," Carusone stated in the press release.

Combs was prosecuted by Warren County Assistant District Attorneys Benjamin Smith and Ann Vondrak, with assistance from Senior Crime Victim Specialist Manon Affinito, according to the press release.

Combs is being held in Warren County jail pending sentencing.