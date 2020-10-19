Queensbury man picked up on warrant for burglary charge

QUEENSBURY — State police arrested a Queensbury man Sunday on an outstanding warrant for a burglary charge.

Geoffrey Pickering, 30, had an active warrant for second-degree burglary out of Moreau Town Court. State police located him in Queensbury and arrested him.

Pickering was charged in May on a felony count of second-degree burglary and misdemeanors of criminal obstruction of breathing and third-degree assault following a report of a fight at a Moreau residence.

Pickering allegedly entered the residence uninvited and demanded to see one of the residents. He is then accused of assaulting the homeowner when he was told to leave.

Pickering was charged with felony second-degree bail jumping. He was arraigned in Milton Town Court and sent to Saratoga County Jail. He is scheduled to appear in Moreau Town Court on Nov. 2 at 2 p.m.