QUEENSBURY — A Queensbury man is accused of robbery.
Just after 11 a.m. on June 1, state police responded to a residence in Queensbury for a report by a third party of a disturbance. When arriving, troopers located a victim who said that Jeffrey W. Fish, 38, struck them during an argument and took a bag containing their phone and other personal belongings before fleeing, police said.
Troopers found the bag a short distance away and it was missing multiple items. Police located Fish in a South Glens Falls home on June 6 and arrested him.
Fish was charged with felony counts of third-degree robbery and fourth-degree criminal mischief and a misdemeanor of second-degree harassment.
He was arraigned in Warren County Centralized Arraignment Part Court and sent to the Warren County Jail without bail.