Queensbury man indicted for allegedly assaulting ex-girlfriend

GRANVILLE — A Queensbury man was indicted recently for allegedly breaking into an ex-girlfriend’s residence and assaulting her.

Jonathon M. Wilson, 28, is accused of entering into the Granville residence at about 4 a.m. on Dec. 21 of last year. The woman woke up to find Wilson screaming in her face about text messages he read on her phone. Wilson then allegedly grabbed her by the throat to the point where he could not breathe, court records showed.

Wilson is also accused of violating an order of protection.

Wilson has been charged in Washington County Court with felony counts of first-degree burglary and second-degree burglary and first-degree criminal contempt.

He also faces misdemeanors of criminal obstruction of breathing, unlawful imprisonment and two counts of endangering the welfare of a child because children were present during the incident

