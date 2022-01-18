 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Queensbury man held in jail after domestic dispute

  • 0

QUEENSBURY — A Queensbury man was arrested on Thursday after an interview with state police regarding a domestic dispute.

Police said Kenneth Thorp, 41, violated an order of protection.

State police were called to a residence in Queensbury in response to a domestic dispute on Jan. 7. Police said the victim was attempting to leave their residence when Thorp arrived, violating an existing order of protection.

He allegedly pulled up next to the individual and began punching their vehicle. A child was in the victim's vehicle at the time of the incident. Police said he fled the scene before they arrived, but continued to violate the order of protection by calling and messaging the victim after he left.

Thorp is being charged with felony first-degree criminal contempt and misdemeanor counts of endangering the welfare of a child, second-degree aggravated harassment, fourth-degree criminal mischief, second-degree reckless endangerment, and second-degree criminal contempt. 

People are also reading…

He was arraigned in Warren County Centralized Arraignment and held at Warren County Jail on a $5,000 bail.

0 Comments

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Wyoming town picked for nuclear energy reboot

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News