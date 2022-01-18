Queensbury man held in jail after domestic dispute

QUEENSBURY — A Queensbury man was arrested on Thursday after an interview with state police regarding a domestic dispute.

Police said Kenneth Thorp, 41, violated an order of protection.

State police were called to a residence in Queensbury in response to a domestic dispute on Jan. 7. Police said the victim was attempting to leave their residence when Thorp arrived, violating an existing order of protection.

He allegedly pulled up next to the individual and began punching their vehicle. A child was in the victim's vehicle at the time of the incident. Police said he fled the scene before they arrived, but continued to violate the order of protection by calling and messaging the victim after he left.

Thorp is being charged with felony first-degree criminal contempt and misdemeanor counts of endangering the welfare of a child, second-degree aggravated harassment, fourth-degree criminal mischief, second-degree reckless endangerment, and second-degree criminal contempt.

He was arraigned in Warren County Centralized Arraignment and held at Warren County Jail on a $5,000 bail.

