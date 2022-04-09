 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Queensbury man gets prison time for thefts

A Queensbury man has been sentenced to 1 ½ to 3 years in prison for stealing construction materials and tools from a property in Northumberland last July.

Cedar Lofland, 49, was arrested on July 21 after state police received a report of a burglary two days prior at a building under construction. The property owner provided video footage showing two men entering the building and taking items. They left the scene in a van with a business logo, “Two Men & a Brush,” on the side, according to police.

Lofland was one of the men identified on the footage.

Lofland pleaded guilty in Saratoga County Court on Feb. 2 to felony fourth-degree grand larceny.

