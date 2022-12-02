Queensbury man gets 2 to 6 years in prison for domestic incidents

QEUEENSBURY — A Queensbury man was sentenced on Wednesday to 2 to 6 years in prison for violating orders of protection and assaulting a woman during domestic incidents.

Kenneth Thorp, 42, was first arrested on Nov. 5, 2021, after police said he violated an order of protection and grabbed the victim by the throat, head-butted her and slammed her into a wall, court documents showed.

In January of this year, he was arrested after police said he showed up at her residence to retrieve belongings. He then followed her in his car and jerked his car into hers, damaging it. The victim’s 13-year-old daughter was in the vehicle at the time.

He was sentenced in June to 5 years of probation after pleading guilty to charges of criminal obstruction of breathing and criminal contempt.

He was also required to serve some weekends in jail. However, he violated probation by missing some weekends. He also did not attend a drug program and fulfill other requirements.

Thorp was sentenced to 1 to 3 years in prison on a charge of aggravated family offense and 1 to 3 years in prison on a charge of criminal contempt and criminal obstruction of breathing. The sentences will run consecutively.