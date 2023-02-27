A Queensbury man was convicted on Friday in an Albany court and is facing up to 20 years in prison on charges of receiving, transporting and possessing child pornography using an online social networking app.

On Monday, U.S. Attorney Carla Freedman, as well as Matthew Scarpino, special agent in charge of Homeland Security investigations in the Buffalo field office, and New York State Police Acting Superintendent Steven Nigrelli made the announcement of the conviction of Wesley Guard, 34, after a four-day jury trial.

The trial evidence established that between September 2020 and April 2021, Guard, a registered sex offender, used the social networking app, Kik Messenger, to receive child pornography from other Kik users.

Guard then sent that child pornography to another Kik account under his control as a means of collecting and saving the material.

According to the Monday statement, the child pornography the defendant received from other Kik users and transported between his various Kik accounts included numerous videos depicting the sexual exploitation of young children. The trial evidence also established that, at the time of his arrest by law enforcement on April 29, 2021, Guard still possessed that child pornography.

The jury voted to acquit Guard of distributing child pornography to other Kik users.

Guard faces a mandatory minimum term of imprisonment of at least 5 years, a maximum term of imprisonment of 20 years, a fine of up to $250,000, and a term of supervised release of between 5 years and life.

A defendant’s sentence is imposed by a judge based on the statute the defendant is charged with violating, the U.S. Sentencing Guidelines and other factors.

Sentencing, which will be scheduled at a later date, will be held in Albany, before United States District Judge Mae D’Agostino.

This case was investigated by HSI, the NYSP Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force, and the NYSP Troop G Computer Crime Unit. Assistant U.S. attorneys Katherine Kopita, Carling Dunham and Adrian LaRochelle prosecuted this case as a part of Project Safe Childhood.

Launched in May 2006 by the Department of Justice, Project Safe Childhood marshals federal, state and local resources to better locate, apprehend and prosecute individuals who exploit children via the internet, as well as to identify and rescue victims.