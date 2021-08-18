Queensbury man expected to receive 1 1/2 to 3 years in prison for violating protection order

FORT EDWARD — A Queensbury man is expected to receive a sentence of 1 1/2 to 3 years in prison for violating an order of protection.
Gary Carpenter, 33, pleaded guilty in Washington County Court on Aug. 6 to felony aggravated family offense. Carpenter was pulled over by state police April 24 on Route 4 for a series of traffic infractions.
When troopers spoke with Carpenter and his passenger, they learned the passenger had a stay-away order of protection against Carpenter.
Carpenter is scheduled to be sentenced on Sept. 10.
