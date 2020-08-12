Queensbury man charged with rape

QUEENSBURY — A Queensbury man has been charged with rape.

Jovare D. Thevenin, 22, is accused of having sexual intercourse with a child less than 15 years of age. Thevenin was known to the victim and the incident is alleged to have occurred in Queensbury, according to State Police.

Thevenin was charged with felony second-degree rape and misdemeanors of second-degree sex abuse and endangering the welfare of a child.

There is no allegation that Thevenin forcibly engaged in sex. The charges are brought because the victim is too young to legally consent.

Thevenin was arraigned in Queensbury Town Court and taken to Warren County Jail. He was released on $10,000 cash or $20,000 bond and is due back in court on a later date.

