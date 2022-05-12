 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

Queensbury man charged with predatory sexual assault

  • 0

CORINTH — A Queensbury man was arrested in Corinth on Wednesday and charged with sexually assaulting two children under the age of 13 on multiple occasions, and having sexual contact with a third child under the age of 11.

Brian A. Combs, 33, was charged with two counts of predatory sexual assault against a child and one count of first-degree sex abuse of a victim under 11 years of age, all felonies.

State police said that a case was opened regarding Combs on Tuesday following information being received indicating that he had sexual contact with a child. 

An investigation, which is ongoing according to police, determined that Combs had sexually assaulted two children under 13 years of age multiple times and had sexual contact with a child under the age of 11.

Police said that Combs was known to the victims. 

Combs was arraigned and taken to Warren County Jail without bail.

0 Comments

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Next-day delivery takes a toll on workers well-being and the environment

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News