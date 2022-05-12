Queensbury man charged with predatory sexual assault

CORINTH — A Queensbury man was arrested in Corinth on Wednesday and charged with sexually assaulting two children under the age of 13 on multiple occasions, and having sexual contact with a third child under the age of 11.

Brian A. Combs, 33, was charged with two counts of predatory sexual assault against a child and one count of first-degree sex abuse of a victim under 11 years of age, all felonies.

State police said that a case was opened regarding Combs on Tuesday following information being received indicating that he had sexual contact with a child.

An investigation, which is ongoing according to police, determined that Combs had sexually assaulted two children under 13 years of age multiple times and had sexual contact with a child under the age of 11.

Police said that Combs was known to the victims.

Combs was arraigned and taken to Warren County Jail without bail.