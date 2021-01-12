Queensbury man charged with possessing half-pound of pot

WILTON — A Queensbury man was arrested Monday on a marijuana possession charge.
State police stopped a vehicle driven by Orane N. Whitticker, 37, at about 3:20 p.m. on the Northway in Wilton after a series of traffic violations.
The trooper smelled an odor of marijuana. A search of the vehicle found about 8.6 ounces of marijuana, according to police.
Whitticker was charged with felony third-degree criminal possession of marijuana.
He was issued an appearance ticket and is due back in Wilton Town Court on Feb. 9 at 4 p.m.
