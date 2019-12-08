QUEENSBURY — A Queensbury man is facing a drug charge for allegedly selling at least 25 grams of marijuana.
Cody J. Yousey, 23, was arrested on Saturday and charged with felony third-degree sale of marijuana, according to the State Police public information website.
Yousey was issued an appearance ticket and he is due back in Queensbury Town Court at a later date.
