Queensbury man charged with felony DWI

WILTON — A Queensbury man was arrested on Sunday because, police said, he drove with a blood alcohol concentration more than twice the legal limit.

Pedro P. Cabreratavarez, 34, had been pulled over in the southbound lane of the Northway south of Exit 16 just before 4 a.m. for a series of traffic infractions. The trooper could smell the odor of alcohol on Cabreratavarez’s breath, police said.

Cabreratavarez failed field sobriety tests and was arrested. He provided a breath sample with a blood alcohol concentration of 0.17% — more than double the 0.08% legal limit for intoxication.

Cabreratavarez was charged with DWI and operating a motor vehicle with a blood alcohol concentration greater than 0.08%. The charges were felonies, because he has a previous DWI conviction within the last 10 years.

He was released on an appearance ticket and is due in Wilton Town Court on June 30 at 4 p.m.

