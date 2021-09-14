Queensbury man charged with felony DWI

GLENS FALLS — A Queensbury man has been charged with felony driving while intoxicated following a crash.
Glens Falls police officers responded to William Street on Friday at about 11:30 p.m. for a report of a vehicle that crashed.
Police located the driver, 32-year-old Shane Sweet, and determined that he was impaired, according to Detective Lt. Seth French.
Sweet refused a breath test, police said.
He was charged with DWI. The charge was upgraded to a felony because he has a previous conviction within the last 10 years.
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.
Michael Goot
reporter - Warren County, crime, education and politics
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today