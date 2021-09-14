 Skip to main content
Queensbury man charged with felony DWI
GLENS FALLS — A Queensbury man has been charged with felony driving while intoxicated following a crash.

Glens Falls police officers responded to William Street on Friday at about 11:30 p.m. for a report of a vehicle that crashed.

Police located the driver, 32-year-old Shane Sweet, and determined that he was impaired, according to Detective Lt. Seth French.

Sweet refused a breath test, police said.

He was charged with DWI. The charge was upgraded to a felony because he has a previous conviction within the last 10 years.

