Queensbury man charged with felony DWI

QUEENSBURY — A Queensbury man is facing a felony driving while intoxicated charge.

State police stopped a vehicle on Quaker Road on Oct. 30 at about 6:48 p.m. for a traffic violation. When interviewing the driver, 38-year-old Eric R. Burke, troopers detected the odor of an alcoholic beverage.

Burke failed roadside sobriety tests and was arrested. He was transported to the state police Queensbury station, where he provided a breath sample with a 0.08% blood alcohol concentration, which is at the legal limit for intoxication.

The charge was upgraded to a felony because Burke has a previous conviction for impaired driving within the last 10 years and did not have a valid license, according to police.

Burke is due in Queensbury Town Court on Nov. 14.