Queensbury man charged with felony DWI

LAKE GEORGE — A Queensbury man was arrested on Saturday after police said he drove drunk.

Devin R. Pennock, 30, was pulled over in Lake George just before 11 p.m., according to the state police public information website. He was found to be intoxicated, police said.

Pennock was charged with felony DWI because he has a previous conviction within 10 years.

He was arrested in June 2017 after a Warren County sheriff’s officer observed him swerving between lanes on the Northway. Pennock refused to perform field sobriety tests or take a breath test, but was charged with misdemeanor DWI based upon police observation of his condition.

