FORT ANN — A Queensbury man faces two felony driving while intoxicated charges, following a crash Tuesday on Pilot Knob Road.

Peter C. Fraser, 59, was driving a 2003 Toyota south on Pilot Knob Road at about 6:30 p.m., when he drove off the road and crashed into a tree. Fraser was not injured and did not require medical attention, according to a news release from the Washington County Sheriff’s Office.

Fraser allegedly failed field sobriety tests and was transported to the Law Enforcement Center. His blood alcohol content was 0.30, police said.

Fraser was charged with felony driving while intoxicated because he had a DWI conviction within the last 10 years. He also faces a felony aggravated driving while intoxicated charge because his BAC was greater than 0.18. He also was charged with violations of moving from his lane unsafely and consuming alcohol in a motor vehicle.

Fraser posted bail of $1,000 and was released.

Deputies Kyle Kolar and Katie Paddock handled the case.

