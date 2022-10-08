Queensbury man charged with felony DWI after crash

QUEENSBURY — A Queensbury man was charged with felony driving while intoxicated after crashing his car on Saturday.

At about 3:41 p.m., the Warren County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of a single motor vehicle crash off the roadway at the intersection of Potter Road and West Mountain Road in the town of Queensbury.

Police determined that the driver, 27-year-old Michael J. Duell was intoxicated. Duell provided a chemical test showing a blood alcohol concentration of 0.26% — more than three times the legal limit for intoxication, according to a news release.

Duell was charged with felony aggravated DWI and DWI because he has a conviction within the last 10 years. He also was charged with leaving the scene of a property damage accident.

Duell is due in Queensbury Town Court at a later date.