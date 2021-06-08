Queensbury man charged with felony DWI after crash at Taco Bell

QUEENSBURY — A local man was arrested on Saturday after police said he drove drunk and crashed into a vehicle at the Taco Bell drive-through.

The crash happened at about 11 p.m. at the eatery on Upper Glen Street. Police said 33-year-old Drew Aldrich struck the vehicle then left the scene. The driver of the vehicle that was hit followed Aldrich to the Speedway service station on Aviation Road.

Troopers responded to the scene and administered field sobriety tests. Aldrich refused a chemical test, police said.

He was charged with felony DWI, because he has a previous conviction within the last 10 years. He was released to a third party and is due in Queensbury Town Court at a later date.

