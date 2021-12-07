 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Queensbury man charged with felonies after domestic incident

  • 0

QUEENSBURY — A Queensbury man was arrested on Friday in connection with a domestic incident that occurred in October 2019. 

State police said Stephen Fountaine, 30, allegedly kicked and stabbed the victim with a screwdriver on Oct. 12, 2019.

Fountaine has been charged with second-degree assault, a felony, and fourth-degree criminal possession of a weapon, a misdemeanor, following a state police investigation. 

He was arraigned in Warren County's CAP court and released. His next appearance in Queensbury Town Court is Dec. 13.   

0 comments

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

NYC to impose vaccine mandate on private employers

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News