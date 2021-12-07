Queensbury man charged with felonies after domestic incident

QUEENSBURY — A Queensbury man was arrested on Friday in connection with a domestic incident that occurred in October 2019.

State police said Stephen Fountaine, 30, allegedly kicked and stabbed the victim with a screwdriver on Oct. 12, 2019.

Fountaine has been charged with second-degree assault, a felony, and fourth-degree criminal possession of a weapon, a misdemeanor, following a state police investigation.

He was arraigned in Warren County's CAP court and released. His next appearance in Queensbury Town Court is Dec. 13.