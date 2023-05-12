KINGSBURY — A Queensbury man was arrested after police said he was driving while intoxicated with a revoked license.

On May 6 at 1 p.m., New York State Police stopped a vehicle on Burgoyne Avenue in Kingsbury for a traffic violation. Troopers said the driver, Howard C. Kelley, 50, of Queensbury, had a revoked driver’s license due to multiple previous DWI convictions.

During processing, Kelly recorded a 0.13% BAC, according to a state police news release. Kelley was charged with felony DWI, first-degree aggravated unlicensed operator and multiple traffic offenses.

He was arraigned at the Washington County CAP court and taken to Washington County Jail without bail.