Queensbury man charged with DWI

LAKE GEORGE — A Queensbury man is facing charges for allegedly driving while intoxicated and without a license.

The incident took place on Aug. 20 at about 2 a.m. State police stopped a Honda Civic traveling on Lakeshore Drive in Lake George for multiple traffic infractions. During an interview with the driver, 37-year-old Eric Z. Blancas, the trooper observed signs of impairment. Blancas failed roadside sobriety tests and was arrested, according to police. 

Police said Blancas refused to submit to a test for his alcohol content. He also lacked a valid driver’s license and was driving a car without an ignition interlock device, which was required.

Blancas was charged with a felony count of aggravated unlicensed operation of a vehicle-alcohol and misdemeanors of driving while intoxicated and using a vehicle without an interlock device.

