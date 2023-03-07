QUEENSBURY — A 22-year-old is facing driving while intoxicated charges following a rollover crash in Queensbury Monday.

At 8:06 p.m., the Warren County Sheriff’s Office responded to Luzerne Road near Laurel Lane, for a report of a vehicle overturned off the side of the road, with the driver reported to have fled the scene.

Deputies said they located Logan C. Marshall, 22, of Queensbury, a short distance from the crash and determined he was intoxicated and he was subsequently arrested. At police headquarters, Marshall submitted to a chemical breath test which yielded a .22% blood alcohol content, almost three times the legal limit.

Logan was charged with DWI and aggravated DWI for operating with a BAC greater than .18% and released to a third party .

The sheriff’s office was assisted on scene by West Glens Falls EMS and the West Glens Falls Fire Department.