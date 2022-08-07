Queensbury man charged with DWI after going off road

QUEENSBURY — A Queensbury man was charged with aggravated DWI on Saturday after he drove a 2013 BMW sedan off Lockhart Mountain Road in Queensbury, the Warren County Sheriff's Office said in a news release.

Thomas E. Shelly, 76, was found to be intoxicated at the time of operation, police said.

He submitted a breath sample and failed with a 0.19 of 1% blood alcohol content, police said. The threshold for DWI is 0.08% in New York state.

Shelly was released and is scheduled for court at a later date, police said.

The arrest was made by sheriff's Patrol Officers Angel Ortiz and Patrick Mellon Jr.