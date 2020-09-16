Queensbury man charged with crack cocaine possession

QUEENSBURY — State police arrested a Queensbury man on Tuesday for allegedly possessing crack cocaine.

Troopers stopped 50-year-old Alfred T. Allen at about noon in Queensbury.

Allen did not have a license and allegedly had about 0.63 grams of crack cocaine and one glass pipe containing crack cocaine residue, police said.

Allen was charged with felony fifth-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance-cocaine and misdemeanor seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance.

He was released on his own recognizance and is scheduled to appear in Queensbury Town Court on Sept. 28 at 11 a.m.

Reach Michael Goot at 518-742-3320 or mgoot@poststar.com and follow his blog poststar.com/blogs/michael_goot/.