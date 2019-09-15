{{featured_button_text}}
State Police logo

QUEENSBURY — A Queensbury man was arrested Sunday for allegedly having sexual contact with a child under the age of 11.

Michael Elmore, 49, was arrested following an investigation by New York State Police and Warren County Child Protective Services. Elmore is familiar with the victim, according to a news release.

Elmore was charged with felony first-degree sexual abuse and misdemeanor endangering the welfare of a child.

You have free articles remaining.

Become a Member

Elmore was held in the Warren County Jail pending arraignment later Sunday.

The Glens Falls Police Department assisted in the investigation

Get local Crime & Courts news sent to your inbox weekly

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tags

Load comments