QUEENSBURY — A Queensbury man was arrested Sunday for allegedly having sexual contact with a child under the age of 11.
Michael Elmore, 49, was arrested following an investigation by New York State Police and Warren County Child Protective Services. Elmore is familiar with the victim, according to a news release.
Elmore was charged with felony first-degree sexual abuse and misdemeanor endangering the welfare of a child.
Elmore was held in the Warren County Jail pending arraignment later Sunday.
The Glens Falls Police Department assisted in the investigation
