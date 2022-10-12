Queensbury man charged with burglary, trespass

LAKE GEORGE — A Queensbury man is facing charges for allegedly burglarizing two separate buildings in Lake George.

On Oct. 7, state police received a complaint that a business in Lake George had been burglarized overnight. An investigation determined that Alfred L. Lambdin, 39, entered the business without permission and stole cash and other items, according to a news release.

Police received another complaint on Monday that Lambdin had trespassed and stayed in a Lake George building without permission. He allegedly returned to that building on Tuesday and forced entry into it, causing further damage.

Lambdin was arrested at the location. He was charged with a felony count of third-degree burglary. He also faces misdemeanors of fourth-degree criminal mischief and two counts of third-degree criminal trespass.

He was arraigned in Lake George Town Court and sent to Warren County Jail.