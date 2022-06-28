Queensbury man charged with armed robbery at local hotel

QUEENSBURY — A Queensbury man was arrested by state police on Friday in connection with an armed robbery at a local hotel.

Michael Murray, no age available, entered the Fairfield Inn & Suites on Big Boom Road in Queensbury at 2:44 a.m. Friday and displayed a knife while demanding cash from the front desk clerk, police said.

He fled the hotel with the cash, but was quickly apprehended by responding officers, state police said in a news release.

Murray was charged with a felony count of first-degree robbery and misdemeanor counts of second-degree menacing and fourth-degree possession of a weapon.

He was arraigned at Warren County CAP Court and sent to Warren County Jail.

